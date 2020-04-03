PumaPay (PMA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.00 Million

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PumaPay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange, Coinall and CoinBene. PumaPay has a total market capitalization of $3.35 million and $1.00 million worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052234 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000704 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $302.50 or 0.04480705 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00066939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036778 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014802 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010540 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003416 BTC.

About PumaPay

PumaPay is a token. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,176,422,229 tokens. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io. The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io.

PumaPay Token Trading

PumaPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX, CoinExchange, Coinall, HitBTC, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

