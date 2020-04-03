Pundi X Reaches Market Capitalization of $26.16 Million (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Pundi X has a total market cap of $26.16 million and $836,330.00 worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pundi X has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000705 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $307.47 or 0.04544146 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00066528 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00036742 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006137 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014775 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010463 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003404 BTC.

About Pundi X

Pundi X (NPXS) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,599,580,301 coins and its circulating supply is 234,328,006,047 coins. The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix.

Buying and Selling Pundi X

Pundi X can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

