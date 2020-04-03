Pure Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (PUREX)

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded 49.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Pure coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Pure has traded 49.3% lower against the US dollar. Pure has a total market capitalization of $1,450.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $67.85 or 0.01007739 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00043812 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001823 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000705 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Pure Profile

Pure (PUREX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. The official website for Pure is purexalt.io. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin.

Pure Coin Trading

Pure can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

