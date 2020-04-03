Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $349.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) to announce $349.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $367.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $313.00 million. Pure Storage posted sales of $326.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a negative net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PSTG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pure Storage from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Pure Storage from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Northland Securities started coverage on Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Pure Storage from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.10.

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 185,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $3,322,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,101.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 55,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 9,535 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 89,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after buying an additional 21,710 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $25,785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.08. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $23.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.62.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

