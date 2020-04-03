PutinCoin (PUT) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $71,948.94 and $11.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Livecoin. In the last week, PutinCoin has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00029489 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000442 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00072228 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,940.02 or 1.02231500 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00071604 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000758 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001550 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,060,598,887 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org.

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

PutinCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Livecoin and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

