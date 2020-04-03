Puxin (NYSE:NEW) & LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) Head to Head Comparison

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) and LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Puxin and LAIX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puxin 0 1 2 0 2.67 LAIX 2 0 0 0 1.00

Puxin currently has a consensus target price of $28.43, indicating a potential upside of 660.16%. LAIX has a consensus target price of $2.80, indicating a potential downside of 14.63%. Given Puxin’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Puxin is more favorable than LAIX.

Profitability

This table compares Puxin and LAIX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puxin -17.09% -126.47% -10.22% LAIX -55.64% -590.12% -54.29%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Puxin and LAIX’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puxin $445.86 million 0.69 -$74.48 million N/A N/A LAIX $146.98 million 1.10 -$82.56 million ($1.67) -1.96

Puxin has higher revenue and earnings than LAIX.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.2% of Puxin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.2% of LAIX shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Puxin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Puxin has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LAIX has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Puxin beats LAIX on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Puxin

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in China. It offers a range of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities, and graduate programs in China and other countries. The company also provides group class courses; personalized tutoring courses; English tutoring services for children in kindergarten; and extra-curricular courses to students, such as painting, calligraphy, music, debate, and science, as well as offers Web-based and mobile-based platforms for K-12 tutoring services. In addition, it sells education materials; and provides advertisement, study consulting, and training services. As of March 31, 2018, the company had a network of 397 learning centers; and 4 schools providing extra-curricular education courses. Puxin Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About LAIX

LAIX Inc., an artificial intelligence company, provides online English learning services through Liulishuo mobile app in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence lab operation; technology development; and loan arrangement activities. The company was formerly known as LingoChamp Inc. LAIX Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

