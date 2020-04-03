PVH (NYSE:PVH) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

PVH (NYSE:PVH) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $95.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.13% from the stock’s current price.

PVH has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PVH from $112.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on PVH from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on PVH in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $115.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.10.

Shares of NYSE:PVH traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.09. The company had a trading volume of 923,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.99. PVH has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $134.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.51.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 4.21%. PVH’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that PVH will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of PVH by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 506 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

