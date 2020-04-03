PVH (NYSE:PVH) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

PVH (NYSE:PVH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $45.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $59.00. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on PVH in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of PVH from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.81.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $31.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.15 and a 200-day moving average of $86.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.40. PVH has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $134.24.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 4.21%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PVH will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Jennison Associates grew its stake in PVH by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 1,293,219 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,831,000 after buying an additional 468,532 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep grew its stake in PVH by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep now owns 259,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,440,000 after buying an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management grew its stake in PVH by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 66,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after buying an additional 32,209 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas grew its stake in PVH by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas now owns 25,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Capital Management grew its stake in PVH by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 18,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

