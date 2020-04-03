PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Raised to $40.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PVH. ValuEngine lowered PVH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on PVH in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.10.

PVH stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,788. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PVH has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $134.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.99.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. PVH had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PVH will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,412,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in PVH by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in PVH by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 195,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after buying an additional 33,924 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in PVH by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in PVH by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 17,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

