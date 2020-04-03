PVH (NYSE:PVH) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Citigroup

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PVH. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of PVH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $115.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.10.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,788. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $134.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.51.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. PVH had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PVH will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 506 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in PVH by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.