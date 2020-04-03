Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Trading Down 39.1% This Week

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 39.1% against the US dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 token can now be bought for about $5.07 or 0.00075137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $350,257.15 and $17.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,100 tokens. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund. The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund.

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

