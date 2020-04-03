Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Dunkin Brands Group Inc Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Dunkin Brands Group in a report issued on Tuesday, March 31st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. William Blair also issued estimates for Dunkin Brands Group’s FY2020 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.66% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. The business had revenue of $335.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

DNKN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Argus cut shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.47.

NASDAQ:DNKN opened at $48.55 on Friday. Dunkin Brands Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.12.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,282,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $172,436,000 after buying an additional 163,934 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,082,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,806,000 after buying an additional 142,677 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,009,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,252,000 after acquiring an additional 46,068 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 775,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,602,000 after acquiring an additional 38,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,941,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.403 per share. This is a positive change from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.