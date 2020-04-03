Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Mayville Engineering in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mayville Engineering’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

MEC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mayville Engineering from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Mayville Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Mayville Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE:MEC opened at $6.31 on Friday. Mayville Engineering has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.33.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. Mayville Engineering had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $102.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.14 million.

In related news, Director Timothy L. Christen acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $59,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert D. Kamphuis acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $316,110.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 9.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter worth about $881,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 5.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 748,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after buying an additional 234,155 shares in the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

