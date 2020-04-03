Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Neovasc Inc Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:NVCN)

Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Neovasc in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.46) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.44). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Neovasc’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($3.05) EPS.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million.

NVCN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Neovasc from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Neovasc stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average of $3.13. Neovasc has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $8.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVCN. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Neovasc in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Neovasc in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Neovasc by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 351,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 20,635 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in Neovasc by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 555,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 74,349 shares during the period. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.

