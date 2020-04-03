Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Boeing in a report issued on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aircraft producer will post earnings per share of ($2.23) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.63). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($3.12) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($7.00) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.30 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $340.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing to $337.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $420.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.80.

BA stock opened at $123.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.73, a P/E/G ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 1.76. Boeing has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $398.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,859 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 20.5% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 211.5% in the third quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 24,094 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

