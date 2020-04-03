Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) Issued By William Blair

Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Globant in a report issued on Tuesday, March 31st. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Globant from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Globant from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Globant from $121.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Globant from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.70.

GLOB opened at $78.82 on Friday. Globant has a 12-month low of $70.87 and a 12-month high of $141.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Globant had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $184.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.46 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of Globant by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 8,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 3.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Globant by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globant

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

