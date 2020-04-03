Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Issued By Barrington Research

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) – Barrington Research dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Harsco in a report released on Tuesday, March 31st. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Harsco’s FY2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Get Harsco alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on HSC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Harsco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Harsco from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Harsco from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Shares of HSC stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $489.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.47. Harsco has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $17.61.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $399.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.80 million. Harsco had a net margin of 31.08% and a return on equity of 14.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Harsco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,101,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Harsco by 24.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 796,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,109,000 after purchasing an additional 156,096 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Harsco by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Harsco by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Harsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Harsco news, SVP Jeswant Gill bought 6,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,402.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,183. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $153,250.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 34,364 shares of company stock worth $218,568. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.