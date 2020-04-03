Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Imv Inc Issued By Raymond James (TSE:IMV)

Imv Inc (TSE:IMV) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for IMV in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James analyst D. Novak now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.15). Raymond James also issued estimates for IMV’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IMV. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on IMV from C$9.25 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley downgraded IMV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE:IMV opened at C$2.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.56, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.99. IMV has a 1 year low of C$1.98 and a 1 year high of C$6.69.

About IMV

IMV Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DPX drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation that enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system.

