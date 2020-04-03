Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Issued By William Blair

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Sapiens International in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 31st. William Blair analyst B. Suri now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. William Blair also issued estimates for Sapiens International’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

SPNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Sapiens International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub lowered Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Sapiens International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.94.

NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.90. The stock has a market cap of $884.91 million, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. Sapiens International has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $26.86.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sapiens International in the fourth quarter worth about $15,498,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 514.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 90,606 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,949,000 after acquiring an additional 96,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 39,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 9,937 shares in the last quarter. 15.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

