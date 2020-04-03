Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Issued By Wedbush

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wolverine World Wide in a report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $607.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.94 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 5.65%. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

WWW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $13.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.47. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $37.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $105,722.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,582.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 45,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $1,257,881.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,331.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 585.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

