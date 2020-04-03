Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Lowered by Barrington Research

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 31st. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $3.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.51. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $12.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.15 EPS.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.57 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 19.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $87.50 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $56.72 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $115.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 138.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.41 and a 200-day moving average of $79.15.

In other news, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.67 per share, for a total transaction of $219,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,409.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.12 per share, for a total transaction of $531,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,781,671.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 30,200 shares of company stock worth $2,187,134. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

