Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for AirBoss of America Corp (TSE:BOS) Lowered by Analyst

AirBoss of America Corp (TSE:BOS) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of AirBoss of America in a report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. Cormark also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BOS. TD Securities increased their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$11.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of BOS stock opened at C$9.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.85, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.04 million and a PE ratio of 22.70. AirBoss of America has a fifty-two week low of C$4.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.97.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$113.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$103.91 million.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber-based products to the resource, military, automotive, and industrial markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Rubber Solutions and Engineered Products segments. The Rubber Solutions segment is involved in the custom rubber compounding and supplying mixed rubber for use in mining, transportation, industrial rubber, military, automotive, conveyor belting, oil and gas, and other products; and distributes chemicals.

