Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Decreased by Oppenheimer

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BAC. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.79.

BAC stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $172.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 67,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 13,019 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 6,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 21,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 496,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after buying an additional 13,879 shares during the period. 71.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

