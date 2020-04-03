Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Boyd Group Income Fund Decreased by Analyst (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Boyd Group Income Fund in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.47. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boyd Group Income Fund’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported C$1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.20 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$585.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$576.22 million.

BYD has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$190.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$235.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Monday. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$208.00 to C$176.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$188.89.

Shares of BYD stock opened at C$141.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.76. Boyd Group Income Fund has a one year low of C$125.01 and a one year high of C$231.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$191.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and a PE ratio of 45.31.

