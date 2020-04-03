Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Cut by Barrington Research

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Forrester Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 31st. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.16). Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Forrester Research’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Forrester Research from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

FORR stock opened at $27.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Forrester Research has a 52-week low of $22.45 and a 52-week high of $51.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.50. The company has a market capitalization of $481.82 million, a PE ratio of -51.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $124.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.24 million. Forrester Research had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 2.07%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORR. State Street Corp boosted its position in Forrester Research by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 316,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Forrester Research by 289.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 28,102 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in Forrester Research by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 67,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Forrester Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,032,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Forrester Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kelley Hippler sold 1,625 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $68,266.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,472.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

