Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Knight Therapeutics Inc (TSE:GUD) Reduced by Analyst

Knight Therapeutics Inc (TSE:GUD) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Knight Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James analyst D. Novak now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.25 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Knight Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$9.75 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday.

GUD stock opened at C$6.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $840.90 million and a P/E ratio of 42.98. Knight Therapeutics has a 52 week low of C$4.73 and a 52 week high of C$8.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.45. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Impavido, an alkyllysophospholipid analogue drug for visceral and cutaneous Leishmaniasis; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; and Flat Tummy Tea, a herbal detox tea.

