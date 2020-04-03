Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Match Group Inc Cut by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Match Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $547.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.85 million. Match Group had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 237.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

MTCH has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura boosted their target price on Match Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Match Group from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.39.

MTCH opened at $62.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.52. Match Group has a 52 week low of $44.74 and a 52 week high of $95.32. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.42.

In other Match Group news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $11,011,273.35. Following the sale, the president now owns 207,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,877,669.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $4,106,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

