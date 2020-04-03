Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for NCR Co. Decreased by Northcoast Research (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NCR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 59.60% and a net margin of 7.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NCR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NCR from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stephens dropped their price objective on NCR from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded NCR from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.78.

NYSE NCR opened at $18.31 on Friday. NCR has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $35.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCR. CWM LLC raised its position in NCR by 4,072.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 2,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $86,094.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andre J. Fernandez acquired 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $98,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,035.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

