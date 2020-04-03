Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for PNC Financial Services Group Inc Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:PNC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for PNC Financial Services Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.59 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.68. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PNC Financial Services Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share.

PNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.92.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $90.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.34. PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $161.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 10,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.92 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,757.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $153.11 per share, with a total value of $153,110.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,018.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 21,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,135 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

