Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Decreased by SunTrust Banks

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $71.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Shake Shack from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $76.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.36.

SHAK opened at $32.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03, a PEG ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $105.84.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $151.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $20,366,019.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

