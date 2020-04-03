Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Tervita Corp Cut by National Bank Financial (TSE:TEV)

Tervita Corp (TSE:TEV) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Tervita in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Tervita’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Firstegy cut Tervita from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Tervita from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Tervita from C$8.50 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. AltaCorp Capital cut Tervita from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Tervita from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.28.

TEV opened at C$3.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.02. Tervita has a 52-week low of C$2.97 and a 52-week high of C$7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.04. The stock has a market cap of $432.71 million and a P/E ratio of -3.40.

Tervita Company Profile

Tervita Corporation provides waste management and environmental solutions to oil and gas, mining, industry, community, and government customers in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The company offers treatment, recovery, and disposal (TRD) of fluids; energy marketing services; processing and disposal of solid materials; disposal of oilfield-generated waste; and supplying and operating of drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management services, as well as provides onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production.

