Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Tesla Inc Decreased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Tesla in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now expects that the electric vehicle producer will earn ($1.93) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.00). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $684.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($3.84) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.74) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $20.39 EPS.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TSLA. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $530.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $460.91.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $454.47 on Friday. Tesla has a 12-month low of $176.99 and a 12-month high of $968.99. The company has a market capitalization of $87.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.64 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $653.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 486.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,938,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,647,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267,141 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $655,333,000 after buying an additional 961,315 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,994,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,694,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,473,791,000 after buying an additional 454,250 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,826,979 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,784,239,000 after buying an additional 375,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.01, for a total transaction of $66,001.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,194.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total transaction of $1,744,912.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,545.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,536 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,842. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

