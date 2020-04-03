Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Titan Medical Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:TMDI)

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Titan Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now expects that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Titan Medical’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective (down from $2.50) on shares of Titan Medical in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Titan Medical in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $0.92.

Titan Medical stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.61. Titan Medical has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $3.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Titan Medical stock. Capital One National Association purchased a new stake in Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Capital One National Association owned about 0.16% of Titan Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

