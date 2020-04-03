Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Tractor Supply Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Tractor Supply in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.99 EPS.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.13.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $84.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.85. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $114.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III bought 1,273 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.36 per share, with a total value of $125,212.28. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,760.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $8,927,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,526,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,613,000 after buying an additional 302,843 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,542,000 after buying an additional 8,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 702,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,678,000 after buying an additional 148,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

