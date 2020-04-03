Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Lifted by Imperial Capital

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) – Equities research analysts at Imperial Capital boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vivint Smart Home in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 31st. Imperial Capital analyst J. Kessler now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.51) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.63). Imperial Capital currently has a “In-Line” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Vivint Smart Home’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.65) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.43) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VVNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vivint Smart Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on Vivint Smart Home in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank raised Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vivint Smart Home in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Vivint Smart Home stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.45. Vivint Smart Home has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $32.00.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem.

