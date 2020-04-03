Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Reduced by Analyst

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Home Depot in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will earn $2.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.74 EPS.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.84.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $181.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.71. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $247.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 28,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

