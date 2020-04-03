Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) Cut by Analyst

Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Restoration Hardware in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 31st. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.47. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Restoration Hardware’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.13. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 232.62%. The company had revenue of $664.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. Restoration Hardware’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Restoration Hardware from to in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up from $228.00) on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $234.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $215.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.15.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $89.69 on Friday. Restoration Hardware has a one year low of $73.14 and a one year high of $256.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Restoration Hardware stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Restoration Hardware Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

