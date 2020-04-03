Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc Raised by Cormark (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at Cormark upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $324.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.03 million.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HBM. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

NYSE HBM traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,903. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.72. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $7.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.26.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -5.26%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,809,915 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,210,000 after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,945,809 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,675,000 after acquiring an additional 790,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,642,000. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,123,939 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,961,000 after buying an additional 546,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,885,515 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after buying an additional 874,100 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.