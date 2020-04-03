Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for LivePerson, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for LivePerson in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 31st. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.39). William Blair also issued estimates for LivePerson’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.57) EPS.

Get LivePerson alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LPSN. Oppenheimer lowered shares of LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of LivePerson from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.36.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $45.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.20.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.71 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 47.19% and a negative net margin of 32.94%.

In other LivePerson news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 11,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $347,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,255. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in LivePerson by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth $7,037,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 7.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.