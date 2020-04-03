Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Wingstop Inc Issued By Northcoast Research (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wingstop in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $95.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.65.

Shares of WING stock opened at $79.55 on Friday. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $107.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 115.29, a PEG ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.78.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Wingstop had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $53.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 835,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter.

In other Wingstop news, insider Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $77,392.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,321.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $2,840,558.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,054,728.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,292 shares of company stock worth $2,933,836 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 60.27%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

