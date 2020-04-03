Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Lowered by SunTrust Banks

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Essex Property Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.36 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.51. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q3 2020 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $13.58 EPS.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ESS. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $354.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.64.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $194.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $273.77 and a 200 day moving average of $304.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.67. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $175.81 and a 12-month high of $334.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $2.0775 dividend. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.11%.

In related news, CAO John Farias sold 822 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total transaction of $259,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,811.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,838 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.92, for a total value of $879,552.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,284 shares of company stock valued at $8,021,837. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,488,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,803,505,000 after purchasing an additional 44,268 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,160,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,005,000 after buying an additional 243,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,181,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,397,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,876,000 after buying an additional 73,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 871,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,122,000 after buying an additional 26,959 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.