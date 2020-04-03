Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) Raised by William Blair

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Everbridge in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 31st. William Blair analyst B. Suri now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.54) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.55). William Blair also issued estimates for Everbridge’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.18) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.23) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EVBG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Everbridge from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Everbridge from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Everbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.77.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $103.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $59.85 and a twelve month high of $133.62. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.96 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.45.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Everbridge by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 832,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,986,000 after buying an additional 206,240 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 357,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,878,000 after acquiring an additional 45,391 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $20,663,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period.

In other Everbridge news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total value of $1,019,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,097,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.34, for a total value of $203,231.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,056.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,999 shares of company stock worth $8,841,509 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

