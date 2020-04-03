Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Regal Beloit Corp Cut by Analyst (NYSE:RBC)

Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Regal Beloit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.52. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Regal Beloit’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Regal Beloit from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Regal Beloit from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Regal Beloit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of RBC stock opened at $61.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.45. Regal Beloit has a twelve month low of $51.99 and a twelve month high of $90.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.59.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $738.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.53 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,170,000 after acquiring an additional 69,979 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,419,000 after acquiring an additional 102,662 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,002,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,790,000 after buying an additional 14,993 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 12.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 682,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,749,000 after buying an additional 74,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 658,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,365,000 after acquiring an additional 15,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

