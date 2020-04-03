Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for U.S. Bancorp Reduced by Oppenheimer (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.09. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on USB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $32.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $61.11. The company has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

