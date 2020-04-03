Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Madison Square Garden Co Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MSG)

Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Madison Square Garden in a report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Ngo now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.63. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MSG. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden from $363.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Madison Square Garden has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.83.

Madison Square Garden stock traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,121. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $251.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.69. Madison Square Garden has a 52 week low of $182.47 and a 52 week high of $316.39.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.93 million. Madison Square Garden had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. Madison Square Garden’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 6,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.33, for a total value of $1,990,013.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.56, for a total value of $250,968.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,592.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,804 shares of company stock worth $3,892,745. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Madison Square Garden by 1,040.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden during the 4th quarter valued at $62,932,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden during the 4th quarter valued at $478,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

