Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Issued By William Blair

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.71. William Blair also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ FY2021 earnings at $7.02 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DGX. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.69.

DGX stock opened at $76.48 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $73.21 and a one year high of $118.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 230,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $25,934,155.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,460,670.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP J. E. Davis sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $308,265.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,762.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,759 shares of company stock worth $26,788,598 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DGX. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,342,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $678,820,000 after acquiring an additional 48,167 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 143,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,372,000 after acquiring an additional 31,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

