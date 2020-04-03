Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Landec Co. Increased by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) – Research analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Landec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Landec’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.15 million. Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 3.97%.

LNDC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Landec in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Landec from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Landec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

NASDAQ:LNDC opened at $9.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.60. The company has a market cap of $284.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.97. Landec has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Landec by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Landec by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 581,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Landec in the third quarter valued at about $345,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Landec by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,865,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,408,000 after purchasing an additional 665,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signia Capital Management LLC raised its position in Landec by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 481,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 35,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

