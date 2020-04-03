Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Reduced by Analyst

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Teck Resources in a report released on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). Teck Resources had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TECK. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Teck Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC lowered their price target on Teck Resources from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.15.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,819,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,890,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,603,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Teck Resources by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,699,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,648,000 after buying an additional 999,750 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 55,592 shares during the last quarter. 49.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0377 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.76%.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

