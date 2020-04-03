Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:CCO)

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. Barrington Research currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $745.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.88 million.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH to an “outperformer” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.90.

NYSE CCO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.57. 28,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,891,443. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $5.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 834.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,136,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,871,000 after acquiring an additional 16,196,542 shares during the period. Honeycomb Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,685,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,293,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508,785 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 598,199 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,236,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 534,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

