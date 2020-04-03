QASH (QASH) Price Up 4.5% Over Last Week

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. QASH has a total market cap of $12.95 million and $147,716.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QASH token can now be purchased for $0.0370 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular exchanges including GOPAX, LATOKEN, Huobi and Liquid. During the last week, QASH has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.34 or 0.02648233 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00198191 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047505 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034205 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

QASH’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. The official website for QASH is liquid.plus. The official message board for QASH is steemit.com/@quoineliquid. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, GOPAX, EXX, LATOKEN, Huobi, Ethfinex, Gate.io, Hotbit and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

